MOSCOW (Reuters) - The ruble trimmed losses on Tuesday afternoon after the central bank said it was limiting banking-sector rouble liquidity by temporarily cutting the size of its foreign exchange swap operations.

At 0622 EDT, the ruble was down around 1.3 percent versus the dollar at 46.41 RUBUTSTN=MCX, strengthening by almost 1 percent after the central bank move, which is aimed at helping the currency market stabilize.