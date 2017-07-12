Russia's Rusal says global aluminum deficit to widen in 2018

Marked cylindrical aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Sayanogorsk aluminium smelter outside the Siberian town of Sayanogorsk, Russia, March 15, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Rusal expects the global aluminum deficit to be as high as 1.8 million tonnes in 2018, up from 1.3 million tonnes in 2017 due to lower output from China, Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin said on Wednesday.

Rusal, the world's second-largest aluminum producer, expects global aluminum prices to remain around their current level and to be above $1,900 per tonne in 2017, Mukhamedshin told reporters in Moscow.

Top aluminum producer China, has ordered steel and aluminum producers in 28 cities to slash output during winter as Beijing intensifies its war on smog.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow about the company's future plans, Mukhamedshin said Hong-Kong listed Rusal would consider placing a new tranche of its Chinese yuan-denominated Panda bond, depending on market conditions.

Rusal become the first overseas company with global operations outside of China to enter the Chinese bond market earlier this year, when it placed the first 1 billion yuan ($145 million) tranche of the bond and used the proceeds for working capital.

The current Panda bond program expires early next year, and Rusal may start talks with China on a new program in the autumn, Mukhamedshin said.

Speaking about the company's debt management, he added that Rusal was currently in talks with Sberbank, Russia's largest lender, on changing the rate and maturity of its debt to the bank.

Rusal, whose net debt was at $8.2 billion at the of March, needs to repay to Sberbank $2.4 billion in 2020 and $1.9 billion in 2021 under current loan terms.

Two sources close to Rusal told Reuters in June that the company was considering cancelling its Euronext listing in Paris and instead moving to a technical listing in London.

Asked about this on Wednesday, Mukhamedshin said that "we have not taken any new decisions yet" and added that Rusal was not currently considering placing any new shares.

"We have a listing in Hong Kong, on Moscow Exchange and on Euronext in Paris. The other question is that the main liquidity is being divided between Hong Kong and Moscow. It is not a secret that there is no active (Rusal share) trade in Paris. But I can not say anything new yet."