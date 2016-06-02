FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel adviser says 'far too early' to discuss easing of Russia sanctions
June 2, 2016 / 5:06 PM / a year ago

Merkel adviser says 'far too early' to discuss easing of Russia sanctions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference following talks with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 2, 2016.Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - It is far too early to discuss a lifting of sanctions against Russia for its intervention in Ukraine, a top adviser to German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"I think the discussion about lifting of sanctions has come far too early," foreign policy adviser Christoph Heusgen said at a German Marshall Fund event in Berlin. "We are not anywhere close to having Minsk implemented."

Based on the current situation in eastern Ukraine, Heusgen added, it was hard to envision a situation where sanctions were not extended for another half year when they expire in July.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
