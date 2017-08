Russia's Novak says close cooperation with OPEC to bring up new projects

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister and OPEC conference president Khalid al-Falih, and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attend a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria, May 25, 2017.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that better relations with the OPEC group have opened up a possibility for new joint projects both in upstream and downstream sectors, Russian energy ministry said in a statement.

The statement was published after Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in Moscow earlier on Tuesday. The statement said Novak and Falih have discussed situation on global oil markets.