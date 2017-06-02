Russian investors could take part in Saudi Aramco IPO: RIA cites Novak

FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investors could look into the possibility of taking part in the privatization of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco, once conditions for the sale are announced, RIA news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.

The Saudi government plans to list up to 5 percent of Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and on one or more international markets in the second quarter of 2018.