Russian investors could take part in Saudi Aramco IPO: RIA cites Novak

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian investors could look into the possibility of taking part in the privatization of Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco, once conditions for the sale are announced, RIA news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Friday.
The Saudi government plans to list up to 5 percent of Aramco on the Saudi stock exchange in Riyadh, the Tadawul, and on one or more international markets in the second quarter of 2018.
