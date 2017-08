Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak addresses a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih in the United States on Monday, TASS news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Both had assessed the implementation of a global deal to cut oil output positively, TASS reported.