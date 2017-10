Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Summit of South American-Arab Countries, in Riyadh November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman plans to visit Moscow in mid-March, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov said an agenda for the visit had not yet been decided.