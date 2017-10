FILE PHOTO - Moscow - Russia - May 7, 2017 - Russian army S-400 Triumph medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system rehearse before the World War II anniversary in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Saudi Arabia are on track to sign a contract on supplies of Russia’s advanced S-400 air defense missiles to Riyadh, the Interfax news agency cited an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

“The talks are ongoing now, the terms are being agreed,” the agency cited Vladimir Kozhin as saying. He said the contract could be signed “in the nearest time,” giving no further detail.