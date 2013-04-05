Sberbank outlines five-year plan to improve efficiency

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest bank Sberbank (SBER.MM) outlined this week a plan to investors under which it aims to increase efficiency while sustaining profits over five years, according to a senior executive and a company presentation.

Under its 2014-2018 plan, Sberbank will cut costs by methods such as upgrading its technology and boosting back-office efficiency, as well as moving its branches to areas with higher numbers of clients, Senior Vice President Anton Karamzin said on Friday after meeting investors in London and New York.

The bank had a cost-to-income ratio of 49 percent in 2012. The cost-income ratio will reduce to 40-45 percent in the years from 2015-2018, the bank predicted in a presentation.

“In the past five years we have done the obvious cost efficiency measures - investing in technologies, processes and people,” said Karamzin, who said the bank now would look to extract deeper cost efficiencies.

It still aims to sustain “very high returns on equity”, he said. Its return-on-equity is expected to be around 20 percent, compared with 24.2 percent in 2012, its presentation said.

Sberbank, which accounts for a third of overall lending in Russia, reiterated forecasts for 2013 that it expects net income of between 370 billion and 390 billion roubles ($11.7-$12.4 billion), compared with net profit of 347.9 billion roubles in 2012. It expects loan growth of 15-17 percent, a slowing from the 32 percent growth seen in 2012.

“It is very unlikely, that for our growth, we will need new capital from the market in the nearest year or two,” Karamzin said. “We can generate, through our profitability, enough capital to fuel our growth.”

Sberbank is controlled by Russia’s central bank which holds a stake of 50 percent plus one voting share. Sberbank CEO German Gref reiterated at the investor days that it would be good if the government decreased its share to 25 percent over the coming decade, in comments which were reported by an analyst and confirmed by Karamzin. The investor day was not open to media.

Russia in September sold a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, reviving its stalled privatization program.