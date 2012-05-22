FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sechin named CEO of oil firm Rosneft
#World News
May 22, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Sechin named CEO of oil firm Rosneft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev appointed Igor Sechin on Tuesday as CEO of state-controlled Rosneft, putting the man who ran energy policy in the last government in charge of Russia’s largest oil company.

“I have just signed an order to the board of Rosneft for you to take the position as head of the executive body of this company,” Medvedev said at a meeting with Sechin, the day after he formed a new government.

Rosneft’s shares rose by 3.5 percent on the news.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Douglas Busvine

