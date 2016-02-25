FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two miners found dead, 28 still trapped after accident at Russian mine
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 25, 2016 / 6:47 PM / 2 years ago

Two miners found dead, 28 still trapped after accident at Russian mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Two miners were found dead on Thursday evening and the search for 28 more miners was continuing after an accident in a coal mine owned by a subsidiary of Severstal in Russia’s northern Komi Republic.

At the moment when the accident happened in coal-mining town Vorkuta, 110 people were in the mine and 80 of them were taken to the surface as of 1655 GMT, Severstal’s subsidiary Vorkutaugol said in a statement.

“We all hope now that there will be no other casualties. We are doing everything possible for quick evacuation of miners who remain in the mine,” Vadim Shablakov, the subsidiary chief executive, said.

According to preliminary information, there has not been significant damage to the mine, Russian news agencies reported.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.