Another blast at Severstal's mine in Arctic, no one hurt: reports
March 1, 2016 / 6:15 PM / in 2 years

Another blast at Severstal's mine in Arctic, no one hurt: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Emergency Ministry said on Tuesday that another explosion had occurred in a coal mine inside the Arctic Circle where 26 died last week, but this time no one was hurt, Russian news agencies reported.

“There were no people in the mine,” TASS news agency cited the ministry as saying.

It was the sixth explosion at the Severnaya mine, operated by Vorkutaugol, a subsidiary of Severstal, since the Feb. 25 blast that killed the trapped miners.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Kevin Liffey

