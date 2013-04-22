FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Man shoots dead five in western Russia
April 22, 2013 / 12:44 PM / in 4 years

Man shoots dead five in western Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gunman shot dead five people in the western Russian city of Belgorod on Monday before speeding away in a car, local police said.

Police said one of the victims was a 14-year-old girl and that a sixth person had been wounded. The motive was not immediately clear.

Amateur footage online showed corpses in the street covered with light blue plastic body bags and a crowd of onlookers gathered in a main street of Belgorod, near a school.

A local law enforcement source said police had surrounded a car fair, where they were looking for the suspect.

Reporting by Anton Zverev and Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Timothy Heritage

