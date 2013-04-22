Man shoots dead five in western Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A gunman shot dead five people in the western Russian city of Belgorod on Monday before speeding away in a car, local police said.

Police said one of the victims was a 14-year-old girl and that a sixth person had been wounded. The motive was not immediately clear.

Amateur footage online showed corpses in the street covered with light blue plastic body bags and a crowd of onlookers gathered in a main street of Belgorod, near a school.

A local law enforcement source said police had surrounded a car fair, where they were looking for the suspect.