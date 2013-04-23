FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police capture suspect in Russian shooting spree that killed six
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Police capture suspect in Russian shooting spree that killed six

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian man suspected of shooting dead six people in a rampage in the centre of the western city of Belgorod was captured on Tuesday after a 30-hour manhunt, police said.

The suspect, Sergei Pomazun, was detained by two transport police officers who discovered him trying to flee the city 650 km (400 miles) south of Moscow on a freight train, Interior Ministry spokesman Kirill Gerasimenko said.

One of the officers suffered two knife wounds during the capture and was hospitalized, Gerasimenko told state-run Rossiya-24 television.

Police had been searching for Pomazun since they identified him as the suspect in the attack on Monday, in which three people were shot dead inside a hunting shop and three people on a main street outside the shop.

The victims in one of the worst mass shootings in recent Russian history included two girls, aged 14 and 16, who were pupils at a nearby school. Pomazun could be imprisoned for life if convicted of the killings.

Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.