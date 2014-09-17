FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says Sistema chairman charges not politically motivated
#Business News
September 17, 2014

Kremlin says Sistema chairman charges not politically motivated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday it was absurd to describe money-laundering charges leveled against the chairman of conglomerate Sistema as politically motivated, local news agencies reported.

“It’s absolutely untrue and absurd to try and paint this story with any political colors,” RIA news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The head of the Russian Federation of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), a big business group known as ‘the oligarchs’ union’, said earlier the charges were politically motivated, comparing the case to that of former oil giant Yukos, whose ex-owner Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell foul of the Kremlin.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
