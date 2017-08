Russia's Rosneft ups damage claim against Sistema to 170.6 billion rubles

FILE PHOTO: Head of Russian state oil firm Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2016 (SPIEF 2016) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft said on Wednesday it had raised its damage claim in a lawsuit against business conglomerate Sistema to 170.6 billion rubles ($3.03 billion) from 106.6 billion.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said last week the claim, concerning Rosneft's purchase of oil producer Bashneft, was likely to rise, taking into account currency fluctuations.

Sistema maintains that Rosneft's claim is "groundless", Sistema spokesman Sergei Kopytov said in a written comment. "As for this 170.6 billion claim, it's already from the area of quasi-science fiction," he wrote.

Related Coverage Rosneft says weaker rouble behind higher claim against Sistema