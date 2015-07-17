FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Sistema says sells NVision Group to MTS
July 17, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sistema says sells NVision Group to MTS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema (AFKS.MM) said on Friday that two of its subsidiaries had agreed to sell their stakes in NVision Group to Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) (MTSS.MM).

MTS will acquire 100 percent of NVision, including its debt obligations, for up to 15 billion rubles ($262.67 million), Sistema said in a statement, adding the transaction was expected to be completed in 2015. Sistema has a controlling stake in MTS.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs

