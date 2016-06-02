FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russian conglomerate Sistema returns to profit in first quarter
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 2, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Russian conglomerate Sistema returns to profit in first quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Sistema conglomerate reported on Thursday a 2.5 billion ruble ($37 million) net income for the first quarter compared to an underlying net loss a year ago, helped by a foreign exchange gain.

Sistema, majority-owned by Russian billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said it had recorded a foreign exchange gain of 5.3 billion rubles against a forex loss of 6.8 billion rubles in January-March 2015. It gave no details.

Last year's forex losses had resulted in a quarterly net loss of 2.7 billion rubles, before a 35 billion rouble gain related to the recovery of damages suffered by Sistema as a result of its loss of Bashneft shares.

Operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) remained flat in the first three months of 2016 at 44.3 billion rubles while revenues rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to 173.3 billion rubles.

The revenue growth reflected strong handset sales and data revenues at mobile operator MTS as well as expansion of children's goods retailer Detsky Mir and increased production at wood-processing business Segezha Group.

Its Indian telecommunications subsidiary SSTL, which Sistema had earlier agreed to merge with Reliance Communications, broke even on the OIBDA level in the quarter, and other consolidated assets were profitable, Sistema said.

Sistema's Moscow-listed shares were up 0.4 percent by 0900 GMT, while the broader MICEX index was down 0.3 percent.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.