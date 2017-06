The logo of Russia's oil producer Rosneft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian oil company Rosneft (ROSN.MM) is ready to accept any other "adequate" collateral from Sistema (SSAq.L) (AFKS.MM) in a legal dispute instead of the shares in some of the assets which have been arrested, RIA newsagency reported on Monday.

"Sistema may secure our lawsuit by any other adequate measures," Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev was quoted as saying by RIA.

