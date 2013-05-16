FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen's Russia unit CEO charged with bribery
May 16, 2013

SocGen's Russia unit CEO charged with bribery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The head of Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) Russian unit Rosbank was formally charged with bribery on Thursday, a day after investigators released a film of him with cash piled on his office desk.

Vladimir Golubkov, who has run Rosbank since 2008, could go to jail for as long as seven years if convicted. His senior vice president, Tamara Polyanitsyna, was charged with being an accessory to the crime.

Reporting by Douglas Busvine, Writing by Thomas Grove,; Editing by Steve Gutterman

