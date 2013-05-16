SocGen reaffirms commitment to Russia after arrest

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) reaffirmed its commitment to Russia on Thursday and said it was cooperating with the authorities after the arrest of the head of its Rosbank subsidiary on suspicion of taking bribes.

“Societe Generale is closely monitoring the situation in its Russian subsidiary Rosbank in close cooperation with the Russian authorities,” the French bank said in an e-mailed statement.

Rosbank is “operating normally”, the bank added.