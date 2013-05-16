FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SocGen reaffirms commitment to Russia after arrest
May 16, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

SocGen reaffirms commitment to Russia after arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) reaffirmed its commitment to Russia on Thursday and said it was cooperating with the authorities after the arrest of the head of its Rosbank subsidiary on suspicion of taking bribes.

“Societe Generale is closely monitoring the situation in its Russian subsidiary Rosbank in close cooperation with the Russian authorities,” the French bank said in an e-mailed statement.

Rosbank is “operating normally”, the bank added.

Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan

