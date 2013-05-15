FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosbank says cooperating in bribery probe, CEO replaced
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 15, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

Rosbank says cooperating in bribery probe, CEO replaced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale’s (SOGN.PA) Russian unit, Rosbank, said on Wednesday it was cooperating with a police investigation into chief executive Vladimir Golubkov on suspicion of bribery.

Golubkov is being replaced temporarily by first deputy CEO Igor Antonov, Rosbank said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

“Rosbank confirms that police investigations are taking place at its headquarters in Moscow concerning two officers,” it said in the statement. “Rosbank management fully cooperates with the authorities to help clarify the situation. This does not affect Rosbank activities or client operations.”

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.