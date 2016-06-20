FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soros sees Russia emerging as global power as EU fades
June 20, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Soros sees Russia emerging as global power as EU fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Business magnate George Soros arrives to speak at the Open Russia Club in London, Britain June 20, 2016.Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros said on Monday he saw Russia emerging as a global power as the European Union collapses, in much the same way as the EU flourished when the Soviet Union started falling.

Soros added that he felt "more than ever" that the EU's destiny hinged on Ukraine's future, speaking in London at an event hosted by the Open Russia, a Russian opposition movement founded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Kit Rees; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary

