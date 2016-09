MOSCOW Technical problems have prompted Russia's space agency to postpone the launch of its next manned Soyuz spaceship to the International Space Station (ISS) which was scheduled for Sept. 23, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

A new date for the launch has not yet been set, the RIA news agency cited Roscosmos, the space agency, as saying.

Russia's Soyuz spaceships are currently the only means of sending crews to the multinational ISS.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)