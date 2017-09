Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the launch of unmanned Soyuz-2.1A rocket at the Vostochny cosmodrome in Amur Region, Russia, April 28, 2016. Michael Klimentyev/Sputnik/Kremlin via Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has formally reprimanded the head of Russia’s space agency and a deputy prime minister over an abortive space rocket launch on Wednesday from a new spaceport, Russian agencies quoted the Kremlin as saying.