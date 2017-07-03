Red Ventures to buy Bankrate for $1.24 billion
Bankrate , an online publisher of personal finance content, said on Monday it would be acquired by digital marketing company Red Ventures for $1.24 billion.
MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol (REP.MC) in Russia.
Gazprom Neft acquired a 25.02 percent stake with the right to increase it to 50 percent in Evrotek-Yugra, which is owned by Spain's Repsol and holds exploration and production rights to seven license blocks in West Siberia, Gazprom Neft said.
MUNICH The chief executive of Siemens said partnerships on major rail contracts were a possible alternative to mergers, when asked about progress on reported talks for a rail tie-up with Canada's Bombardier .