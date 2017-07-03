Repsol flags are seen at a conference hall during the company's annual shareholders meeting in Madrid, Spain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A logo of Gazprom Neft oil company is seen at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW Russia's oil producer Gazprom Neft (SIBN.MM) said on Monday it would create a joint venture with Spanish energy company Repsol (REP.MC) in Russia.

Gazprom Neft acquired a 25.02 percent stake with the right to increase it to 50 percent in Evrotek-Yugra, which is owned by Spain's Repsol and holds exploration and production rights to seven license blocks in West Siberia, Gazprom Neft said.

