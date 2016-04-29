Fire breaks out on old Russian nuclear sub, now extinguished: reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A decommissioned Russian nuclear submarine moored off a naval base on the Kamchatka peninsula caught fire on Friday, but there was no danger of contamination because the nuclear fuel was already removed, Russian media reported.

The stern section caught fire on the Cold War-era multipurpose submersible called Krasnoyarsk, which came into service in 1983 and was decommissioned in 1998. About two hours later, the flames were put out, RIA news agency reported.

The submarine’s nuclear fuel and weapons had been removed, so there was no damage to the environment or human life, RIA quoted Andrei Malovik, an official from the company dismantling the vessel, as saying.