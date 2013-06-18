FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Suhkoi jet delivers first Superjet to Mexico's Interjet
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 18, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Suhkoi jet delivers first Superjet to Mexico's Interjet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An aerial view shows visitors gathering near an Interjet Sukhoi SuperJet 100 during the 50th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Russian planemaker Sukhoi delivered its first Superjet 100 plane to Mexico’s Interjet airline at the Paris Airshow, the Mexican company said on Tuesday.

Another 19 aircraft from Russia’s first post-Soviet civil plane project are due to be delivered in the coming months to Interjet, which is mulling plans to go public.

The beginning of deliveries to the Mexican airliner is a boost to the Superjet 100, which has been dogged by safety concerns that have worried prospective buyers.

The Superjet program hit uncertainty last year after one of its planes crashed in Indonesia during a promotional flight, which investigators said was due to a pilot error.

The incident, in which 45 people were killed, led Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), the only airline operating the aircraft, to briefly ground four of its 10 Superjets. Indonesia’s Kartika Airlines threatened to cancel its $900 million Superjet deal.

Sukhoi is part of state-owned United Aircraft Corp (UNAC.MM), an umbrella corporation Russian President Vladimir Putin created in 2006 to revive the country’s aircraft industry in partnership with Italy’s Finmeccanica SIFI.MI.

On Monday, Finmeccanica SIFI.MI said it wants to restructure its Superjet joint venture with Sukhoi, but could scrap it, if necessary.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.