Speakers at Reuters Russia Investment Summit Sept. 22-24

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following is the list of speakers at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit to be held in Moscow on Sept. 22-24.

Alexander CEO Moscow Exchange

Afanasiev

Ted Cannis CEO Ford-Sollers

Oleg CEO and co-owner Rusal

Deripaska

Denis CEO Gazprom Energoholding

Fyodorov

Nikolai Minister Russian Agriculture

Fyodorov Ministry

Alexei Former Russian Finance

Kudrin Minister

Sergei CEO Cherkizovo, Russian

Mikhailov poultry and pork producer

Alexander Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank

Morozov Executive Board

Sergei Founder Russian car dealer Rolf

Petrov

Oleg Petrov Head of Sales Uralkali

Vladimir CEO and co-owner Norilsk Nickel

Potanin

George Deputy CEO RusHydro

Rizhinashvi

lli

Oleg Minister for Crimean Russian Government

Savelyev Affairs

Ivan Owner Pipe Innovation

Shabalov Technologies

Anton Minister Finance Ministry

Siluanov

Mikhail Head of Russian unit Vimpelcom

Slobodin

Ivan Svitek CEO Home Credit and Finance

Bank

Arkady CEO and co-owner Yandex

Volozh

Ksenia Head of Monetary Russian Central bank

Yudaeva Policy

Igor Counder Energia Fund

Yusufov

