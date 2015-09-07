FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says its arms deliveries to Syria aimed at fighting terrorism: RIA Novosti
September 7, 2015

Russia says its arms deliveries to Syria aimed at fighting terrorism: RIA Novosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has never concealed the fact that it has been supplying military equipment to Syria aimed at fighting terrorism, RIA Novosti news agency cited a foreign ministry spokeswoman as saying on Monday.

The agency, citing the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also reported that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in a phone conversation it is “premature” to speak about Russia’s participation in military operations in Syria.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe

