5 months ago
Syria gets 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in aid, none from commercial deals
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 5 months ago

Syria gets 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in aid, none from commercial deals

A woman walks carrying plastic containers near rubble of damaged buildings in the northern Syrian city of al-Bab, Syria March 13, 2017.Khalil Ashawi

Maha El Dahan and Polina Devitt

2 Min Read

CAIRO/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Syria has received 50,000 tonnes of Russian wheat as humanitarian aid, Syrian and Russian government sources said on Tuesday.

The two cargoes arrived in March, they said.

However, no Russian wheat from the commercial deals signed with state grain buyer Hoboob have arrived yet, the Syrian government source said.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry declined to comment.

Russian government officials said in November their country plans to send around 100,000 tonnes of wheat as aid to Syria.

A deal struck in October for Syria to buy 1 million tonnes of Russian wheat with little known firm Zernomir is in jeopardy, according to Syrian and Russian government sources, after Hoboob failed to receive any grain from the deal.

Also no wheat has arrived under another deal struck with local Syrian wheat traders in February for 1.2 million tonnes of Russian wheat.

"We have received nothing from these two deals yet," the Syrian government source said.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Polina Devitt and Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter, Greg Mahlich

