FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tattoo artists compete for top awards at international festival
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Tattoo artists compete for top awards at international festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tattoo artists work on clients during the second International Tattoo Festival in Sochi, Russia, April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kazbek Basayev

SOCHI, Russia - For more than 60 artists from Russia, Belarus and London it was an opportunity to showcase their skills but for ink enthusiasts the Sochi International Tattoo Festival was all about displaying their body art.

Artists drew their creations on thighs, backs, arms and other body parts, hoping to impress judges to win awards in 16 categories ranging from color and cover-up tattoos to the most hyper realistic tattoo and best body art displays. 

“I have had tattoos done in many places,” Aka Myshka said during the three-day event. “I have had them (done) by 20 artists, so one could say I‘m a collector.”

Sochi artist Evgeny Sidenko said the festival was a chance to exchange experiences and ideas with other professionals.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.