Russian TNK-BP profit slumps on weak crude, taxes
July 27, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 5 years ago

Russian TNK-BP profit slumps on weak crude, taxes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s third-largest oil producer TNK-BP International TNBP.MM said on Friday its second quarter net profit slumped to $808 million from $2.2 billion a year ago on the back of lower crude prices and higher taxes.

The company, half-owned by BP (BP.L), said Russian Urals crude oil prices declined 7 percent during the period, while it had to pay a higher export tax, an extra $14 per barrel, due to a time lag in taxation.

TNK-BP’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped to $2.25 billion from $3.43 billion in the year-earlier period.

Second quarter EBITDA was also hampered by the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations on mineral tax payments, the company said.

TNK-BP’s revenue for the period declined to $14.26 billion from $15.38 billion a year ago.

The company said it increased capital expenditures by 8 percent to $2.4 billion from the year-earlier period.

Oil major BP (BP.L) is in the process of talking to potential buyers interested in its share of the TNK-BP venture. BP formed the 50:50 joint venture with AAR, a consortium representing several Russian tycoons, nearly a decade ago to tap into the country’s vast energy reserves. The group is estimated to be worth as much as $60 billion.

Reporting By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Melissa Akin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Megan Davies

