#World News
October 23, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russian Vnukovo airport CEO, deputy resign after plane crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russia’s Vnukovo airport and his deputy have resigned after a fatal plane crash which killed the head of France energy company Total, the airport said on Thursday.

The airport said in a statement that Vnukovo had accepted the resignations of CEO Andrei Dyakov and his deputy Sergei Solntsev.

Russian prosecutors have detained five Moscow airport workers over a plane crash which killed Christophe de Margerie earlier this week.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
