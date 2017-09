Total CEO Christophe de Margerie killed in Moscow plane accident: airport spokeswoman

Christophe de Margerie, CEO of the French oil and gas company Total SA, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Paris July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Total SA (TOTF.PA) CEO Christophe de Margerie was killed in an airplane accident at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, airport spokeswoman Elena Krylova said on Tuesday.

“Tonight, a plane crashed when it collided with a snow-clearing machine. Three crew members and a passenger died. I can confirm that the passenger was Total’s head de Margerie,” she said.

Total was not immediately reachable for confirmation.