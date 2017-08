A Toyota Auris Hybrid Touring Sports car is pictured ahead of the 85th International Motor Show in Geneva, March 2, 2015.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian standards agency Rosstandart said on Wednesday it had been informed about a voluntary recall by Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) of 219,811 Toyota Auris, Toyota Prius, Toyota Corolla and Lexus CT 200h cars.

The recall covers the cars sold between Feb. 15, 2007 and Sept. 19, 2015, the agency said. These cars are equipped with a vapor recovery system using a carbon absorber in the fuel tank.