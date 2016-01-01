FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police says no bomb found in Moscow's railway stations: RIA
January 1, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Police says no bomb found in Moscow's railway stations: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Security services have completed checks at two Moscow railway stations and found no bombs after they were tipped off about explosives being planted there, RIA news agency cited an emergency services source as saying.

RIA had reported that around 500 people had been evacuated from Paveletsky station and the same number from Kursky station.

Police in Moscow declined immediate comment.

“At 16:36 the checks were completed. The anonymous information was not confirmed,” the agency cited a source as saying about checks at Paveletsky. It had earlier also said that no bomb was found at Kursky station.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Louise Ireland and Dominic Evans

