MOSCOW (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit of Russia’s oil pipeline monopoly Transneft increased by 19 percent year-on-year to 75.6 billion rubles ($1.1 billion), the company said on Friday.

Revenues edged up to 204 billion rubles in January-March from 201.5 billion rubles in the corresponding period of 2015.

Transneft’s main source of revenues are tariffs for oil and oil products shipments via its vast pipeline network.