Seven Russians get prison terms for protests
#World News
February 24, 2014 / 9:59 AM / 4 years ago

Seven Russians get prison terms for protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced seven defendants to prison terms ranging from two and a half to four years on Monday after convicting them of rioting and attacking police at a protest against President Vladimir Putin in 2012.

An eighth defendant was given a suspended sentence, meaning she will avoid jail.

Opposition activists shouted “Shame” outside the court room and called for a protest near the Kremlin later on Monday.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper

