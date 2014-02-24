Seven Russians get prison terms for protests

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian court sentenced seven defendants to prison terms ranging from two and a half to four years on Monday after convicting them of rioting and attacking police at a protest against President Vladimir Putin in 2012.
An eighth defendant was given a suspended sentence, meaning she will avoid jail.
Opposition activists shouted “Shame” outside the court room and called for a protest near the Kremlin later on Monday.
