Eight Russians found guilty in trial over anti-Putin protest
February 21, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Eight Russians found guilty in trial over anti-Putin protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian judge on Friday convicted eight defendants of rioting and violence against police at an opposition protest on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration to a third term in 2012.

Prosecutors asked for sentences of five-to-six years in prison during what Kremlin critics have denounced as a show trial. The judge was expected to pronounce the sentences later on Friday after reading out the verdict.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Elizabeth Piper

