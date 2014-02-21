Eight Russians found guilty in trial over anti-Putin protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian judge on Friday convicted eight defendants of rioting and violence against police at an opposition protest on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s inauguration to a third term in 2012.
Prosecutors asked for sentences of five-to-six years in prison during what Kremlin critics have denounced as a show trial. The judge was expected to pronounce the sentences later on Friday after reading out the verdict.
