A vendor sells potatoes and other vegetables to a customer in an open market in central Ankara February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosselkhoznadzor agriculture watchdog said on Thursday it plans to completely ban fruit and vegetable imports from Turkey next week.

“We are considering restrictions on the remaining fruit and vegetables products which have not yet been banned,” Interfax news agency quoted Yulia Shvabauskene, deputy head of the agricultural body, as saying.