Russia wants Turkish compensation before restoring ties: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow expects compensation from Ankara for the shooting down of a Russian war plane before a full restoration of Russian-Turkish relations, Interfax news agency quoted Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, as saying on Thursday.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich has made clear our terms which will allow to restore our relations: apologies, punishment for those guilty and compensation," Karlov told Interfax referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. "The first has happened, we are now waiting for the second and third."