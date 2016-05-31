FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says unsure what 'first step' Moscow wants to improve ties
#World News
May 31, 2016 / 2:52 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says unsure what 'first step' Moscow wants to improve ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks at the closing news conference during the World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he wanted to improve ties with Russia but did not understand what kind of a “first step” Moscow was expecting from Ankara, saying both sides should work together to better their relations.

Erdogan told a press conference in the Aegean city of Izmir that he was concerned at how relations had been sacrificed over what he described as a “pilot error”, referring to Turkey’s downing last November of a Russian fighter jet which Ankara said had strayed into Turkish airspace.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.