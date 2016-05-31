Turkey's Erdogan says unsure what 'first step' Moscow wants to improve ties

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he wanted to improve ties with Russia but did not understand what kind of a “first step” Moscow was expecting from Ankara, saying both sides should work together to better their relations.

Erdogan told a press conference in the Aegean city of Izmir that he was concerned at how relations had been sacrificed over what he described as a “pilot error”, referring to Turkey’s downing last November of a Russian fighter jet which Ankara said had strayed into Turkish airspace.