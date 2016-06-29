FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Erdogan's phone call with Putin 'very productive': Turkish presidential sources
June 29, 2016 / 9:59 AM / a year ago

Erdogan's phone call with Putin 'very productive': Turkish presidential sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses a news conference at State House in Nairobi, Kenya June 2, 2016.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday was "very productive and positive", Turkish presidential sources said, adding that a written statement would be made shortly.

The phone call was arranged after Erdogan expressed regret in a letter to Putin on Monday over Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane last year, although the Kremlin later sought to dampen Turkey's hopes for a swift restoration of normal relations.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

