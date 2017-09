Turkey's Erdogan says ties with Russia to normalize 'rapidly'

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed Ankara would normalize relations with Moscow “rapidly” after expressing regret over the downing of a Russian warplane last year.

“I believe we will normalize our relations with Russia rapidly by ending the existing situation which is not in the interest of both sides,” Erdogan said at a dinner to break the fast for the holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel after a six-year rupture and expressed regret to Russia over the downing of the plane over Syria last year, seeking to mend strained alliances and ease a sense of isolation on the world stage.