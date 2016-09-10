Russia says to sign TurkStream pipeline deal with Turkey in October

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Turkey's President Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to sign an agreement with Turkey next month on the implementation of the Turkish Stream gas export pipeline project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"The inter-governmental agreement and road map are currently being reconciled, the process of agreeing on the final text is underway. We plan to proceed to the signing in October," Novak said, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Talks on the project were halted last year after Turkey shot down a Russian air force jet and Russia retaliated with trade sanctions but since then Moscow and Ankara have made significant progress to mend relations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in August at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that building the gas pipeline quickly was a priority.

Russian state gas producer Gazprom, the project operator, said on Wednesday it had received first regulatory approvals from Turkey, allowing the project to move into implementation phase.