FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia says to sign TurkStream pipeline deal with Turkey in October
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 10, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Russia says to sign TurkStream pipeline deal with Turkey in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) talks with Turkey's President Erdogan as they pose for a group picture during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China September 4, 2016.Damir Sagolj

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to sign an agreement with Turkey next month on the implementation of the Turkish Stream gas export pipeline project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"The inter-governmental agreement and road map are currently being reconciled, the process of agreeing on the final text is underway. We plan to proceed to the signing in October," Novak said, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Talks on the project were halted last year after Turkey shot down a Russian air force jet and Russia retaliated with trade sanctions but since then Moscow and Ankara have made significant progress to mend relations.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said in August at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that building the gas pipeline quickly was a priority.

Russian state gas producer Gazprom, the project operator, said on Wednesday it had received first regulatory approvals from Turkey, allowing the project to move into implementation phase.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.