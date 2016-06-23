FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says invited Turkish foreign minister to meeting in Sochi
June 23, 2016 / 12:48 PM / a year ago

Russia says invited Turkish foreign minister to meeting in Sochi

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference with Mohammed Siyala, foreign minister in Libya's new U.N.-backed national unity government, in Tripoli, Libya, May 30, 2016.Ismail Zitouny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has invited Turkey's foreign minister to take part in a meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization in Sochi on July 1, the spokeswoman of Russia's foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Thursday.

"I can say this invitation was sent to the head of the Turkish foreign ministry," Zakharova said. "It is Russia's obligation as chair of this organization."

Relations between Russia and Turkey have been strained since Turkey shot down a Russian war plane near its border with Syria late last year.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alexander Winning

