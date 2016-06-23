Russia says invited Turkish foreign minister to meeting in Sochi

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has invited Turkey's foreign minister to take part in a meeting of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization in Sochi on July 1, the spokeswoman of Russia's foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, told reporters on Thursday.

"I can say this invitation was sent to the head of the Turkish foreign ministry," Zakharova said. "It is Russia's obligation as chair of this organization."

Relations between Russia and Turkey have been strained since Turkey shot down a Russian war plane near its border with Syria late last year.