FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership: Kremlin
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 27, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan during a news conference following their talks in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone call their mutual desire for a deepening of the strategic partnership between their two countries, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed agreements previously made about removing economic restrictions between Russia and Turkey, as well as questions relating to the TurkStream and Akkuyu energy projects.

Ankara and Moscow have been working to normalize ties after relations soured following the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey in November 2015. However, some Russian restrictions on Turkish goods remain in place, including tomatoes.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.