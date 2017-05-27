Putin and Erdogan want deeper strategic partnership: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan confirmed in a phone call their mutual desire for a deepening of the strategic partnership between their two countries, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed agreements previously made about removing economic restrictions between Russia and Turkey, as well as questions relating to the TurkStream and Akkuyu energy projects.

Ankara and Moscow have been working to normalize ties after relations soured following the downing of a Russian jet by Turkey in November 2015. However, some Russian restrictions on Turkish goods remain in place, including tomatoes.