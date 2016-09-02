FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin expects Turkish stream to be implemented
September 2, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

Russia's Putin expects Turkish stream to be implemented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2016. Sputnik/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin/via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he thinks the Turkish stream gas pipeline project will be eventually implemented, the Kremlin website quoted his interview to Bloomberg news agency on Friday.

"I think we will implement it eventually, at least its first part, related to expanding of transport capabilities and increasing supplies to the Turkish domestic market," Putin said.

He added there would be a capability for supplying Europe as well but those supplies would depend on the decision by the European Commission.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Katya Golubkova

