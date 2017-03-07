Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan to discuss energy issues in Moscow: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the TurkStream gas pipeline and the Akkuyu nuclear plant when they meet in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is being built in collaboration with Russia in southern Turkey. The deal on the TurkStream undersea gas pipeline, which will allow Moscow to strengthen its position in the European gas market and cut energy supplies via Ukraine, was signed last year.